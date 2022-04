The Seed Library of Laramie County is open and ready to grow! Community members are invited to check out up to 12 packets of seeds from the Seed Library, located at Laramie County Library, and take them home to begin planting their own gardens. There are over 170 varieties of flowers, herbs, and vegetables, and every seed has been carefully chosen for its ability to thrive in Wyoming’s climate. The service and seeds are free to Laramie County residents and do not require a library card for use.

