It was a surprise to see new St. Louis Cardinals starter Steven Matz struggle. Could this have been preventable with their regular manager in the dugout?. Sunday marked the second game in a row that St. Louis Cardinals’ manager Oliver Marmol was out with the flu. Bench Coach Skip Schumaker, who said he was staying in contact with Marmol, did his best to manage the team. But he definitely missed an opportunity to help his team win on Sunday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO