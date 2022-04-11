Woman Runs for Her Life After Landslide: 'Survival Instinct'
In footage shared on TikTok, the woman also waves down a driver who is heading straight into the path of the landslide, yelling for him to...www.newsweek.com
In footage shared on TikTok, the woman also waves down a driver who is heading straight into the path of the landslide, yelling for him to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0