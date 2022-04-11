ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Woman Runs for Her Life After Landslide: 'Survival Instinct'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In footage shared on TikTok, the woman also waves down a driver who is heading straight into the path of the landslide, yelling for him to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
iheart.com

Security Camera Captures Pair Of Entities Descending From Sky In Mexico

A security camera captured what appears to be a pair of entities descending from the sky before frightening a group of dogs. According to reports, the video was recorded in San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and surfaced online late last week. Two slightly transparent forms slowly float down from...
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IFLScience

Fanged Skull Of An Ancient Predatory Whale Found In Peru's Ocucaje Desert

Whale, predator, and desert aren’t exactly three words you expect to find in the same sentence, but it all starts to make more sense when you realize the deadly marine mammal in question is 36 million years old. The discovery of a basilosaurus's skull in the Ocucaje Desert in Peru is evidence of the region’s history, having once been a shallow sea home to primitive sea mammals.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Survival Instinct#Glaciers#Heavy Rain#Alaskan#Tiktok#The U S Forest Service#Tongass National Forest
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists Just Determined That A Massive Ice Wall Blocked The Bering Land Bridge, Likely Forcing The First Americans To Arrive By Boat

The Beringia ice wall measured over a half-mile high and only melted 13,800 years ago — more than 12,000 years after the earliest evidence of humans in North America. Scientists have long suggested that the first people who migrated from Asia to the Americas traveled over the land bridge known as Beringia that connected the two continents. But a new study has posited that this overland route would have been impossible for millennia — as an enormous 300-story-tall ice wall blocked passage.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Rare Greenland Shark Post-Mortem Begins After World's Oldest Vertebrate Washed Ashore

“The good news! This morning I found a dead GREENLAND SHARK washed up on a beach in Newlyn, Cornwall!” tweeted Zoological Society of London (ZSL) senior research fellow Professor Rosie Woodroffe earlier this week. “The bad news – after reporting it to [Cornwall Wildlife Trust] marine Strandings network, I returned with veterinary pathologist only to find the tide had washed it away!”
WILDLIFE
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
People

Whale Takes Tourists for Ride Near Mexico By Lifting Boat on Its Back and Swimming Away

A gray whale took a group of tourists on the boat ride of their lives, as seen in a video shared online by one of the passengers. Lory Barra, the woman purportedly behind the camera in the clip shared last Tuesday with ViralHog, said she and other tourists on a boat trip played with the gray whale "for over 2 hours" in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro, Mexico. Based on the video above, the whale was not shy about playing back.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
KTVZ

A dinosaur bigger than T. rex swam and hunted its prey underwater

It’s long been thought that dinosaurs were land lubbers — terrestrial creatures that steered largely clear of water. A groundbreaking discovery in 2014 of a Spinosaurus with features that pointed to an aquatic lifestyle — retracted nostrils, short hind legs, a finlike tail and paddle-like feet — challenged that view.
WILDLIFE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
89K+
Post
798M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy