Our Towns Calendar: 4/11

Bowling Green

● Concerts at the Bowling Green State University’s Moore Musical Arts Center in the Bryan Recital Hall: Graduate String Quartet and Fulton String Quartet, 8 p.m. Tuesday; Student Recitals Otavio Manzano Kavakama, cello at 8 p.m. Thursday; Cody Pepitone, tenor, 8 p.m. Saturday; Brandon Golpe, bassoon and Zoe Scott, clarinet. 10 a.m. Sunday; Logan Hamm and Zerui Pan, Piano, 12 p.m. Sunday; Violet Meltzer, saxophone, 2 p.m. Sunday; Will Stanley, violin, 4 p.m. Sunday; Sandra Coursey, piano, 6 p.m. Sunday; Kirby Leitz, saxophone and Hayden Stacki, percussion, 8 p.m. Sunday. Kobacker Hall: Small Ensemble: Percussion Ensemble, 8 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Hall: Masterclass: Ji Hye Jung, percussion, 5 p.m. Sunday, a masterclass to BGSU percussion Students. All concerts are free and open to the public. Details: 419-372-2531.

● Student Recital: Zakk Persico-Jones, guitar presented by the Bowling Green State University’s College of Musical Arts at H20 Church, 252 S. Main St., 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free and open to the public.

● Carter Historic Farm program: 18331 Carter Road; Vegetable Production (adults) 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Loomis Community Room, learn the basics of vegetable crop planning and rotation, vegetable crop families, cool and warm-season crops, pests, and weather management strategies to get you ready for spring. Registration required, 419-353-1897.

Bradner

● Bradner Preserve program: 11491 Fostoria Road; Full Pink Moon Walk, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Pink moon, learn moon lore, and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. No dogs permitted. Register, 419-353-1897.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs: 423 Croghan St.; Craft and Chat (adults) 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, bring a craft and enjoy conversation. Teen Drop-in Craft Night, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Birchard Adult Book Discussion 6:30 p.m. Thursday, discussion on Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller, new readers welcome. Easter Drop-in Crafts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, in the children’s room. Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt for children 11 a.m. for ages 0-7 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 8 and older Saturday, bring your own basket, if rain the hunt will be held indoors at Sandusky County Share and Care. Local Author Book Signing 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Rachel Peters signing copies of her book, The Poet’s Tarot . Puzzler’s Guild (adults) 2-4 p.m. Monday and April 25, work together piecing a variety of jigsaw puzzles. Register, 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us .

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs: 100 N. Webster St.; Foodies Night 6:30 p.m. Monday, prepare a recipe on a Mexican theme and bring to share. Novel Explorers for Teens 4-5 p.m. Wednesday and April 20, read and discuss Scythe by Neal Shusterman. Register/​details, 419-637-2173.

Holland

● The Gathering of Quilters meeting, Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Road; doors open at 6:30 p.m. with meeting at 7 p.m. April 21. Guest speaker, Margie Stone, topic Textiles and Fabric from Foreign Places. Guest fee: $5 for non-members. Information: gatheringofquilters.org .

Maumee

● ReStore the Earth Day event by ReStore Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and AIM eCycling, 1310 Conant St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Take any of these items for recycling: latex paint ($1 per quart, $2 per gallon, and $5 per five gallon); Electronics (free) computers, printers, servers, and personal electronics (no TVs); Styrofoam (free); Cardboard (free); Paper shredding (free); Boat wrap (free).

● Fallen Timbers Battlefield Walk, 4949 Jerome Road, (adults and 12+) 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, guided, walk explores subjects related to the natural and/​or cultural history of the Metroparks, cost $5. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Side Cut Metropark program: 1025 W. River Road; Garlic Mustard Pulling, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, looking for volunteers to help pull Garlic Mustard from along our park trails, any tools or equipment needed will be provided, but volunteers are strongly encouraged to bring a water bottle and their own gloves if possible. This program will require some walking off trail, bending, pulling, and walking potentially long distances. Families are welcome. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Meredith Busic at 419-407-9841 or email meredith.busic@metroparkstoledo.com.

Michigan

● Lenawee County Historical Society program, The Fire Service in the 19th Century, 110 E. Church St., Adrian, 7 p.m. April 21. Speaker: Lt. Jeff Betz (retired). Free and open to the public. For more information, 517-265-6071.

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs: 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe. April Movie Encanto , 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brain Aerobics with Michelle 9 a.m. Thursdays. Calling all Knitters! 12:30 p.m. Fridays, knit and crochet together. Monroe Center Book Club, 1:30 p.m. April 18, Invisible Prey by John Sandford. Information: 734-241-0404.

Northwood

● Fry-Day Fish Fry: Northwood VFW Post 2984, 102 W. Andrus Road, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, dinner $12 (kid’s menu available). Karaoke from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Auxiliary Bake Sale will also be Friday starting at 5 p.m. until sold out. Sunday Breakfast available from 8:30-11:30 a.m. every Sunday. Details: 419-666-7762.

Oregon

● Oregon Branch Library programs: 3340 Dustin Road; Superfoods for Adults (18 years and older) 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, learn about great superfoods to eat after 50, class instructed by Owens Community College. Make Music with Beverly, the Music Lady (ages 6-10) 2-3 p.m. April 18, play a variety of instruments together. Details/​register, 419-259-5250.

● James “Wes” Hancock Oregon Senior Center programs: 4350 Navarre Ave.; Movie Singin’ In The Rain , 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Oregon Branch Library, popcorn provided, 259-5250. Penny Bingo 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and $3 Bingo 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, must call to reserve a spot. Breakfast Club 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (free to 60 years and older), 24 hours advance notice required, donations appreciated. Diabetic Support Group 10 a.m. April 19. Bible Study 12:30-2:30 p.m. April 19, explore the teachings of the Bible relating to today’s world events. Registration/​details, 419-698-7078.

● Rita’s Soups feeding program for residents in the Oregon and East-Toledo areas at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Three varieties of soup offered along with crackers or bread, and a beverage. A free-will offering accepted from those wishing to contribute to this program and it’s future success. Information: 419-691-9400.

Pemberville

● Black Swamp Conservancy story trail at Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie, 4825 Sugar Ridge Road, featuring a children’s story with book pages exhibited at stations along a natural outdoor path. April’s book The Hike written and illustrated by Alison Farrell. For details and updates, visit blackswamp.org or call 419-833-1025.

Perrysburg

● TOPICS Camera Club meeting at the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., 6 p.m. Wednesday. General public is welcome. For further information: TOPICSCameraClub.com .

● W.W. Knight Nature Preserve programs: 29530 White Rd.; EcoLit Book Group meeting (adults) 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Friends Green Room, please read Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake, group meets once a month, discussion leader is Cheryl Lachowski, BGSU English Department and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. Details: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

Port Clinton

● Ottawa County Salvation Army - Port Clinton Service Center is accepting 31 applications for Camp NEOSA, ages 6-12. Complete online application and turn in with your $25 registration fee (first come, first serve). Transportation provided. Camp dates are June 20-24, 2022. Applications at Campneosa.org. For details contact, Maureen Saponari at 419-732-2769 or maureen.saponari@use.salvationarmy.org.

Sylvania

● Sylvania Branch Library programs: 6749 Monroe St.; Teen Art Club (ages 11-17) 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, create something different every month, all art supplies provided. Cricut Fun (ages 6-10) Wednesday. Gamers Guild (ages 11-17) 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, play Nintendo Switch and other games on a big screen TV in the Teen Area, bring a friend. Open Computer Lab (adults 18 and older) 2-4 p.m. April 18, assistance with resumes, cover letters, online job applications, device assistance, and more. Details/​register, 419-882-2089.

● The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County presents Topical Thursdays at Sylvania Branch Library in Community Room A, 6749 Monroe St., 2-3 p.m. Thursday​. Topic: “Who and What are the Matriots”. Speaker: Emily Quick Silver, CEO. Also available on Zoom, must register in advance call for link. Details: Darcy Yates, 419-290-8143 or lwvtoledo.org .

Toledo

● Locke Branch Library programs: 703 Miami St.; Basketball Movie and a Craft (ages 6-10) 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, create your own basketball game while enjoying a movie. Fun and Fitness (ages 6-10) 3-4 p.m. April 19, dancing, exercise, and a healthy snack. Details/​register, 419-259-5310.

● Swan Creek Metropark program: 4301 Airport Hwy.; Nature at Night: Pink Moon (all ages) 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, walk under the light of the Pink Moon and discover the first buds of spring popping up across the forest, cost $3. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Sanger Branch Library program: 3030 W. Central Ave.; Kids Book Club (ages 6-10) all day Monday, The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill. Details, 419-259-5370.

● The Voices of Harmony Benefit Dinner and Concert at the Conn Weissenberger Post, 2020 W. Alexis Road, 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment will be the Voices of Harmony, T.M.S. quartet, Anthony Wayne High School “Close Harmony” acapella group, and Van Buren High School “Knightlife” acapella group. Dinner and concert $25 and $15 (youth 5-13 years old); $15 for concert only (6-8 p.m.) and must be purchased by Tuesday. Tickets and information, thevoicesofharmony.org. Proceeds support the Voices of Harmony competing at Barbershop International Convention this summer.

● The LCRTA (Lucas County Retired Teachers Association) luncheon/​general membership meeting at Brandywine Country Club, 6904 Salisbury Road, Maumee, April 21. Program topics: Underground Railroad and the Lathrop House. Lunch cost $23/​person, entrée choices are Chicken Marsala or Vegetable and Marinara Pasta. Reservations due by Thursday. Make checks to LCRTA and include your choice of entrée and mail to: Jeannine Petcoff, 15139 Todd Road, Petersburg, MI 49270.

● Washington Branch Library program, 5560 Harvest Lane; Nerd Herd (teens 11-17), 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, play Nintendo Switch or a variety of other board games with other teens. Soldering for Adults (18 years and older), 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, library card required, learn how to solder, hands-on class provided by Owens Community College. Details/​register, 419-259-5330.

● Fish Fries at VFW Post 2898, 3925 W. Alexis Road, 5-7 p.m. or until sold out Friday. Cost: $12. Details: 419-473-9649.

● Wildwood Preserve program: 5100 W. Central Ave.; How to Buy a Boat: Kayak Edition (adults and 12+), 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, East Entrance, explore paddling opportunities to learn paddling safety topics, build upon your technique, learn new strokes, and simulate rescue situations in a safe and controlled environment. Cost: $3. Registration, 419-407-9700.

Walbridge

● Chicken Paprikas Dinner at the Walbridge VFW Post 9963, 109 N. Main St., 4-6 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday. Cost: $12 includes salad, roll, and dessert. No pre-orders. Details: 419-666-0367.

Waterville

● The Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission’s one day bus trip to Chicago on April 30. Registration: $65 for nonmembers; $60 for AWAAC members. All fees must accompany the registration. Registration and money are due by April 20, 2022 (no refunds after this date). For details/​registration form, awaac.org. Questions contact, Lisa Exner at lisaexner23@gmail.com or 419-378-0935.

Whitehouse

● Whitehouse Library programs, 10651 Waterville St.; The Booknuts will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, discussion on American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. Library is in need of volunteers, stop by for an application. ​Details: 419-877-9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs: 101 E. Main St.; Woodville Adult Book Club 7 p.m. Wednesday, discussion on the book All of the Children Are Home by Patry Francis. Crochet and More, 6:30 p.m. April 18, crochet, knitting, macramé, and more. Register/​details, 419-849-2744.

Reunions

● Edward Drummond Libbey High School Class of 1972 is having a 50th class reunion on Sept. 2 and 3. Classmates please email your information to Stephen Kemp, sakyonkie@roadrunner.com or call 419-704-8103.

Support Groups

● Calvary Church offers support groups, 1360 Conant St., Maumee; Completely Free (addiction and recovery) 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Room 104A; DivorceCare 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 105A, and GriefShare 6:30-8:30 Tuesdays through April 26 in the Connection Center. For details, 419-893-2171.

● Toledo Area Ostomy Support Group, Westside Community Church, 6109 W. Bancroft St., 2-4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month. Details: 419-291-4634.

● GriefShare Support Group at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 17. The group will meet for 13 weeks. Information: 419-893-0223 or www.griefshare.org .