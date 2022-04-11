ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLc9x_0f5ia4nr00

Conor Benn will put his unbeaten record and WBA Continental welterweight title on the line on Saturday, as the Briton takes on South Africa’s Chris van Heerden.

The pair will main event at the AO Arena in Manchester as Benn, son of boxing icon Nigel, attempts to move closer to a marquee match-up at 147lbs.

Last time out, the 25-year-old Benn stopped Chris Algieri in the fourth round in November, improving his record to 20-0 (13 knockouts).

READ MORE: The Independent ’s pound-for-pound men’s boxing rankings

Van Heerden, meanwhile, fought to a No Contest against Jaron Ennis due to a cut to the South African’s head from an accidental headbutt. That bout took place in December 2020, so the 32-year-old Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) will likely have to overcome some ring rust as well as hostile fans if he is to beat Benn.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 16 April.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event likely taking place shortly after 10pm.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN.

DAZN is available at a cost of £7.99 per month .

Odds

Benn: 1/10

Draw: 25/1

Van Heerde: 5/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden

Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy

Campbell Hatton vs Lee Glover

Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino

Jack Cullen vs TBA

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings

Cyrus Pattinson vs Danny Mendoza

Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin

