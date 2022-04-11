ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sir David Amess killer will ‘rot in jail and die in ignominy’

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MP9p0_0f5ia19g00

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has said the killer of Sir David Amess will “rot in jail and die in ignominy”.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for just a matter of minutes on Monday before finding Ali Harbi Ali , 26, guilty of Sir David’s murder and preparing terrorist acts.

The killing last October came just over five years after Ms Cox was murdered by an extreme right-wing terrorist, who was also convicted after an Old Bailey trial.

In a statement on Twitter, Brendan Cox said: “There was no other possible verdict.

“Like the killing of Jo, all it has achieved politically has been to allow millions of people to learn about David’s decency and the causes he cared about.

“The terrorist will rot in jail and die in ignominy. David’s name will be remembered, especially by the people of Southend who he served.

“Terrorists may cite different ideologies. But what unites them is their desire for infamy, their cowardly attacks on the unarmed and the total failure to advance their cause. All of my thoughts & love are with David’s family today.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Sir David Amess was a beloved colleague, public servant and friend who championed the city of Southend in everything he did.”

“My thoughts today remain with (his widow) Julia, the Amess family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted: “Good. Justice delivered though we will never have Sir David back.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Sir David’s murder was a terrible attack on an MP as he went about his work, but it was also an attack on our democracy, it was an attack on all of us, an attack on our way of life.

“This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs. Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons.

“There is no place for terrorism in our society and we will continue to prosecute these acts to the full extent of the law.

“Our thoughts today remain with the family and friends of Sir David. Their pain and suffering do not end with this conviction.”

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said that Ali deserved to die in prison.

He tweeted: “Ali Harbi Ali deserves the whole life order (leave prison only in a coffin) he will surely get for murdering David Amess.

“His criminal narcissism took away a good man from his loved ones.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Killer sent video of dying teenager Kirk Allan to friends

A man who murdered a teenager in his flat and then sent a video to friends boasting about his crime has been jailed for 19 years. Kevin Murray, 34, turned on Kirk Allan, 19, in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of 25 July 2020. A court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment David Amess's alleged killer told police, 'yeah, I killed an MP' after frenzied knife attack as court hears 'terrorist bottled attacks on other MPs and murdered him because he was the easiest target'

The alleged Islamist accused of murdering Sir David Amess told police he stabbed the MP to death because he was the easiest target and 'bottled it' on other attacks, the court heard today. Ali Harbi Ali, a 26-year-old former radiography student from Kentish Town, north London, stabbed the veteran Conservative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
Person
David Amess
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Thérèse Coffey
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds who spent their wedding night in jail after the bride hit her own mother with a stiletto in mass brawl are now LIVING APART

A bride who spent her wedding night behind bars after attacking her own mother with a stiletto is now living apart from her new husband, MailOnline can reveal. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault earlier this week after the incredible wedding night bust up in which her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and the best man, Goodbrand's brother, were also involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Killer#Old Bailey
Daily Mail

Husband accused of murdering wife with help of his brother 'used her phone to send himself texts' saying: 'Don't contact me. I have a boyfriend and soon will leave infidel country'

A husband accused of murdering his wife took her phone and sent messages to himself claiming she 'had a boyfriend' and 'would leave the country', prosecutors have claimed. Nezam Salangy, 44, is alleged to have killed his wife Zobaidah at their pizza takeaway in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in March 2020. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Terrorism
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Worcester River Severn killer given hospital order

A killer who strangled his ex-girlfriend and tried to murder her young daughter has been given a life sentence and a hospital order. Charles Byrne killed Christina Rowe at her home due to his delusional belief she was a "transgender paedophile", Worcester Crown Court heard. He then tried to murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist. Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019. She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy