‘Bridgerton’s Lead Production Designer Fired After Allegations Of Abuse Surface

The Production Design Chief on the set of Bridgerton and it’s prequel series has reportedly been fired after he has been accused of abusive behavior on the set. It has been confirmed that designer Dave Arrowsmith is no longer working in Shondaland after his behavior “crossed the line” with his coworkers. The Sun reports, “There have been several issues on set, and a few crew members expressed concerns about a number of different incidents,” and adds that producers created an anonymous hotline where cast and crew could report concerns and abuse.

Arrowsmith has previously worked as a designer on the sets of shows like Outlander , Cold Feet , The Musketeer , and Whiskey Cavalier .

Arrowsmith was reportedly working on the Bridgerton prequel series, which focuses on the early life and origins of Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in the current series). The limited series was announced last May and will star India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest will portray young King George. Shonda Rhimes is writing and producing the prequel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shondaland tv (@shondaland)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Though a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that Arrowsmith is no longer working on the show, there is no official statement about his release at this time.