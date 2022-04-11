ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Manford jokes about Will Smith Oscars slap during Olivier Awards monologue

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Jason Manford joked about Will Smith ’s much-discussed Oscars slap during his opening monologue at the Olivier Awards on Sunday night.

The stand-up comedian told the audience that everyone's hair looked "lovely" and quipped that he will be "very much keeping all your wives’ names out of my chuffing mouth this evening."

Both were references to Chris Rock 's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith 's alopecia and the slap from Will that followed.

"I’m a comedian and this is an awards ceremony and those two things have not gone down well lately together," Manford added.

The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy