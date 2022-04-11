ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Mayor Steve Martin discusses downtown parking decisions

 1 day ago
Mayor Steve Martin

City staff to explore funding options for a parking structure

– After a lengthy joint meeting with the Downtown Parking Commission recently, the Paso Robles City Council has made two important decisions. First, current parking rates will not be increased. All residents will continue to enjoy two free hours of parking each day and pay only one dollar per hour thereafter. A discounted senior parking permit program has been established and downtown business owners may purchase parking validation for their customers at a 50-percent discount. Special lots set aside for employee parking will also remain unchanged. What has changed is that, for the first time, the council has directed staff to explore funding options for a parking structure. Those options could include modified paid parking, commitment of bed tax, a downtown parking district, and general obligation bonds. Some of those options would require a vote of the public. This will give us a clearer understanding of the actual cost of a parking structure and how one could be financed. We will probably get a report on that in about six months.

The council also recently voted to authorize a Memorandum of Understanding (an MOU) with the City of Atascadero to create a North County Broadband strategy. Each community will set aside funds to pay for this strategy, which is a requirement for making broadband expansion a “shovel-ready” project, potentially qualifying it for state and federal funding. This is a groundbreaking effort by our North County communities and leads the way for increased security and connectivity for our citizens.

The council will also implement an MOU with Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett, and King City to form a regional alliance to support communications and highway projects as well as the spaceport concept. This MOU will knit the communities and agencies of northern San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties together in common cause for our residents. Again, this is groundbreaking work that should open up new opportunities for all involved.

We continue to work together inside and outside of our city to create and sustain a place where all can live, work and enjoy our unique quality of life.

Until next we blog, this is Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin reminding you to stay informed, stay involved and stay strong Paso Robles.

Comments / 0

