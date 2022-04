TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was fairly quiet with warmer temperatures and a few more clouds across the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon. The weather will be on the mild side again as a storm system approaches the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A very low risk is in place across our western counties of damaging wind gusts. Rain chances will be on the rise Thursday morning but, as the front is forecast to stall in the region, low-end rain chances will remain Friday through Sunday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO