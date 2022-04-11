Louisiana Lt. Governor picks up restaurant tab for 10 high school prom-goers: ‘Much success in this next chapter’
COVINGTON, La. (KLFY ) — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made some teens night at DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant in Covington, this weekend.
Nungesser, was also dining at the restaurant, took pictures with a group of prom-goers and then talked to them about having a fun and safe night.Opelousas police officer praised for the way he helped child who was having a bad day
But the generosity didn’t stop there.
The ten seniors from Covington High School then had their dinner tab picked up by the Lt. Governor
“Wishing them a fun, safe night and much success in this next chapter of their life!” Nungesser said.
Chelsea Marissa Pearson, whose daughter was among the group of prom-goers, thanked the Lt. Governor in a Facebook message.
"Thank you for treating my daughter Haylee and her friends. Definitely a night to remember!"
