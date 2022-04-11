ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Louisiana Lt. Governor picks up restaurant tab for 10 high school prom-goers: ‘Much success in this next chapter’

By Dionne Johnson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ8Dr_0f5iZEQz00

COVINGTON, La. (KLFY ) — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made some teens night at DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant in Covington, this weekend.

Nungesser, was also dining at the restaurant, took pictures with a group of prom-goers and then talked to them about having a fun and safe night.

Opelousas police officer praised for the way he helped child who was having a bad day

But the generosity didn’t stop there.

The ten seniors from Covington High School then had their dinner tab picked up by the Lt. Governor

“Wishing them a fun, safe night and much success in this next chapter of their life!” Nungesser said.

Chelsea Marissa Pearson, whose daughter was among the group of prom-goers, thanked the Lt. Governor in a Facebook message.

“Thank you for treating my daughter Haylee and her friends. Definitely a night to remember!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – 11:45 a.m. Sumner Hill, Clinton […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Covington, LA
Government
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Kiss Country 93.7

They Say This Is The Ugliest City in Louisiana. Is That Right?

Recently the website travel.alot.com published an article that caught my attention. The main reason it was eye grabbing for me was how unnecessary and malicious it appeared. Examine the title for yourself and see if you don't immediately go to the dark side where I went. "The Ugliest Cities in Each State". Why is it worth pointing out that someone's hometown is ugly? Remember what Mama used to tell you when you were a kid? If you ain't got nothing nice to say, don't say nothing."
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
AOL Corp

White teen seen on video throwing cotton, whipping Black student charged

HOUMA, La. — A 15-year-old ninth-grader was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week in connection with a racist bullying incident at a Catholic high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma was charged with simple battery and hate crime and...
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Prom#Italian#Covington High School#Nexstar Media Inc
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Courier

Smoking marijuana in a car isn’t illegal in Louisiana, but that’s likely to change

You’re not allowed to be under the influence of marijuana while driving in Louisiana, but there’s no law that expressly prohibits drivers or passengers from smoking weed. That could change soon. House Bill 234, which would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car, advanced from a legislative committee in an 11-3 vote last week and now heads to the full House.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy