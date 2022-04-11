ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica Shooting Suspect Arrested

By Sharon
Canyon News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 7, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of shots fired. The suspect was in an apartment building and fired a single shot into an adjacent building. “Police activity in the area of 12th and Michigan. Crisis...

CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said. The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA

