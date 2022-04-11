ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Varner III has good Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at first Masters

By Eric Gullickson
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Harold Varner III finished strong at The Masters on Sunday shooting three under par for his round to finish tied for 23rd at his first championship there. Varner went under...

