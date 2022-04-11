Varner III has good Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at first Masters

Scottie Scheffler has won The Masters after holding off the challenge of Cameron Smith and a sublime final-round performance from Rory McIlroy at Augusta to secure a first major title.It completes a stunning rise and caps a dominant run for the 25-year-old American, who in the space of 56 days has won his first professional tournament at the Phoenix Open, reached number one in the world rankings after a further two wins in four starts, and now claimed the green jacket.McIlroy, who started his round at +1 and at one point this week was 13 shots off the pace,...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO