ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

“Tough to find the words… you will be missed,” Joe Burrow remembers former Ohio State teammate

By Michael Scheidt
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOw4E_0f5iYji100

CINCINNATI, Ohio (BRPROUD) – Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed over the weekend in a collision involving a dump truck.

Haskins was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time of his death.

Tributes poured in after the announcement was made about the passing of the 24-year-old.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out this message , “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace.”

The college where Haskins starred posted a picture of the former QB in uniform with the message, “ Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye .”

While at Ohio State, Haskins competed against another former Buckeye, Joe Burrow.

Haskins beat out Burrow for the starting quarterback job in 2018 and Burrow subsequently transferred to LSU.

The bond between the former Buckeye teammates remained as seen when Haskins consoled Burrow after #9 tore his ACL in November of 2020.

After the passing of Haskins, Burrow posted a short clip on Twitter which shows Haskins and Burrow greeting each other on the football field.

Accompanying that clip was this message, “Tough to find the words… you will be missed.”

Haskins was drafted by Washington in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – 11:45 a.m. Sumner Hill, Clinton […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

TUESDAY NIGHT: There is a level 1-2 risk of severe storms tonight through early Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusting from the south at up to 30 mph and temperatures will hold in the mid 60s overnight. Look for strong to severe storms mainly west of I-55. The main threat will come from damaging winds. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Woman accused of assaulting umpire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman arrested after police said an umpire was assaulted during a girl’s softball game in Laurel. Laurel police said Kiara Nichelle Thomas, 32, was charged with simple assault. If convicted, she may face up to a $450 fine and jail time. Thomas will be banned from all recreational facilities in […]
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye State#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Lsu#Acl#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to honor Dwayne Haskins at spring game

Ohio State will honor the memory of Dwayne Haskins’ Jr. during Saturday’s spring game, head coach Ryan Day confirmed during a press conference on Monday. Day said the school is still working on the details and deciding the best way to honor the former Ohio State quarterback. The Buckeyes’ spring game is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. It will air on Big Ten Network.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Cleveland.com

When Dwayne Haskins threw 6 TDs and Ohio State dropped 62 on Michigan in 2018: Buckeye ReTalkables

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday episode of Buckeye Talk, it’s a Buckeye ReTalkable to celebrate Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed over the weekend. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means rewatch and discuss Ohio State’s 62-39 win over Michigan in 2018 in Haskins’ one year as Ohio State’s starter. The discussion goes beyond the game, though, to focus on Haskins’ record-breaking season, as he threw for more yards and more touchdowns than any Big Ten quarterback in a single season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJTV 12

Jones County 7th grade student assaulted on school bus

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a seventh-grade student in Jones County was allegedly assaulted on a school bus. The Laurel Leader Call reported at least three South Jones students were involved in the assault. Their ages range from 14 to 17. Authorities said the 17-year-old could be charged as an adult. Jones […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy