Injuries reported in collision Sunday in Paso Robles
Emergency services respond to collision near Highway 46 and Union Road
– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision near Highway 46 and Union Road yesterday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
Authorities confirmed that there were people injured in the incident, although no further information on the severity of the injuries or the cause of the accident has been released. Residents were asked to use caution while driving in the area Sunday.
