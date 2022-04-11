ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Injuries reported in collision Sunday in Paso Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
Emergency services respond to collision near Highway 46 and Union Road

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision near Highway 46 and Union Road yesterday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that there were people injured in the incident, although no further information on the severity of the injuries or the cause of the accident has been released. Residents were asked to use caution while driving in the area Sunday.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

