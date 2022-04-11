ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: April 11, 2022

By Rob Nucatola
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola...

www.wctv.tv

The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 9

Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. weekend show. It was cold again Sunday morning, but warmer temperatures will make a comeback soon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 8. Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT. |. By Charles Roop. A...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Classes canceled, roads closed, cleanup underway: another round of severe weather hits South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Homeowners and public works crews are cleaning up in at least three more South Georgia counties slammed by severe weather. Thomas University has canceled on-campus classes Thursday because of storm damage on and around its campus on the south side of Thomasville. Nearby, there are reports of serious storm damage in neighborhoods off of South Pinetree Boulevard. The city has closed part of South Pinetree from West Jackson Street to Magnolia Avenue as crews work to repair damage to utility lines.
THOMASVILLE, GA
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

GALLERY: Storm damage pictures out of Barwick, Georgia

BARWICK, Ga. (WCTV) - Following Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak in South Georgia, a WCTV viewer sent pictures of storm damage near the Brooks County-Thomas County line to our newsroom. Viewer Hope McColm says the photos were taken at her parents’ place in Barwick. View the pictures in the gallery...
BARWICK, GA
WCTV

‘It sounded like a freight train’: Thomasville resident recalls severe weather in morning aftermath

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Residents in Thomasville woke up Thursday morning to a neighborhood they didn’t recognize, following severe weather overnight. Some recalled hearing their weather alerts go off close to midnight as the storm passed through. Meanwhile, other homeowners like Julia Singletary say they’ll never forget the sound outside her front door.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WAAY-TV

Rob Elvington's Friday, March 18 North Alabama Weather Forecast

More showers and storms will be possible along the front itself Friday afternoon. This 2nd round Friday afternoon is when the severe threat is highest. Damaging wind, hail, and a tornado or two are possible. Just in time for the first weekend of spring, North Alabama dries out with sunshine and highs in the 60s.
ALABAMA STATE
WCTV

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday’s severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee surveyed several areas that sustained damage from Tuesday’s severe weather. NWS said three tornadoes occurred in Southwest Georgia. One tornado happened along the Early/Miller County line, one happened southeast of Blakely in Early County, and another...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Clean up continues in South Georgia after severe weather

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Clean up stretched into day two in Thomasville following severe weather Wednesday, with more trees and debris being removed from the south side of the city. For homeowners that live off South Pinetree Boulevard, Wednesday night’s heavy winds and rain brought major headaches this week. Many,...
THOMASVILLE, GA

