ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pulseroll Mini Massage Gun review

By Rob Clymo
TechRadar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re quite smitten with the Pulseroll Mini Massage Gun, thanks to its undeniably compact design, impressive punch, and battery life that makes it well worth packing into your bag for a long trip. At just 1kg, it's not going to weigh down your luggage too much either. The selection of heads...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Gun Review: The Colt Python 3-Inch Model

I find it rare for a gun to possess intrinsic warmth, but the Colt Python 3-inch model reintroduced this year has just that. I don’t mean warmth produced by the combustion of smokeless powder—I mean a genuine warmth that you feel when you pick it up. When you do encounter a gun with warmth, it’s irresistible. That’s exactly what I felt when I first wrapped my hand around the Python’s walnut grip.
ALASKA STATE
Fast Company

This smart massage gun knows exactly what your body wants

Are all percussion massagers created equal? Of course not—at least not if you ask the big-name brands in the market. They boast repetitions per minute in the thousands, show off their motors, and emphasize power, speed, and force. They were called massage guns, but now often deemed percussion therapy devices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Massage#Luggage#The Power Plate Mini
CAR AND DRIVER

The Best Car Wax for Your Ride

This story was updated on March 22, 2022 to include new products and information. What's the best car wax? That depends on what you want for you and your vehicle. And that depends on the product attributes that you value in a car wax—and also on the age of your vehicle and the condition of its paint job. There are things car wax can do, and there are things car wax can’t do to improve your machine's gleam. Read on for, ahem, reflections on automotive shine—our thoughts on the best car wax for your ride.
CARS
Real Simple

Save Up to 62% on Mattresses, Desks, TV Stands, and More at Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Refreshing your home come springtime is just as important as upgrading your cleaning gadgets and adding new warm-weather attire to your closet. With longer days and nicer temperatures, this is the perfect opportunity to redecorate—or at least add a few new furniture items to your space. And you don't have to wait for the next big sale holiday to score good-quality pieces for your bedroom, living area, or at-home office, because Amazon has a hidden outlet store that's chock-full of stylish furniture up to 62 percent off.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Windows 11’s best new feature comes with a big catch

Microsoft has announced a powerful new feature for Windows 11 that can protect users from malicious apps and downloads – but to enable it, you’ll have to deal with a pretty big catch: a total reinstall of Windows 11. The Smart App Control feature aims to keep your...
COMPUTERS
SheKnows

We Found the Perfect Summer T-Shirt — & It's On Sale for Less Than $20 On Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is a one-stop shop for all basic necessities, so it’s only right we can snag a few basic tees from them, too. A new destination for our fashion fits, Amazon has a wide array of style essentials that fits any occasion. But the top that’s caught our eyes is MIROL’s Women’s Cap Sleeve Tank Top. This everyday tee is the perfect piece to welcome into your rotation this summer, especially if you...
APPAREL
SELF

The 13 Best Massage Guns for Post-Workout Recovery

The best massage guns can be a powerful tool in your arsenal of wellness devices. Massage guns can help accelerate your warm-up and recovery phases, while also helping you improve flexibility and range of motion. Dr. Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon recommends using massage guns on areas of the body where there is significant muscle mass, such as the neck, legs, back and shoulders. “Since these are the areas of the body with the most density of muscle, the massage gun can cause local stimulation to drive the cascade of blood flow and associated nutrients to those areas,” he explains. “These are also the areas where muscles are likely to build lactic acid and other byproducts of increasing muscle fatigue.” And by massaging and stimulating blood flow to these areas, Shah says these toxins can be effectively neutralized.
HEALTH
PC Magazine

NZXT Function Mini TKL Review

PC component maker NZXT is perhaps best known for its computer cases and desktop building services, but with the NZXT Function Mini TKL ($119) the company has jumped into the mechanical keyboard market with a splash. Along with its companion the NZXT Lift Mouse, the Function Mini Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard is designed with gamers in mind, cramming many enthusiast features into its narrow frame including hot-swappable key switch sockets, tons of customization options, and gamer-centric controls along the sides of the keyboard. While mini TKL keyboards might not be the first choice of esports players, gamers short on desk space or who prefer a compact board shouldn't miss the NZXT Function Mini, a new PCMag Editors' Choice award winner for compact keyboards.
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner (2022 Review)

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is ranked as the number-one bestselling Leather Care Product on Amazon – and for good reason. This water-repellent leather conditioner is a testament to what conditioners can do for your old and worn-out leather items. For over 50 years, this family-owned and American-made business has been providing top-of-the-line leather care products.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Portable Mini Projector With 16,900 Reviews Is on Sale for Under $70

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, you’ll want to include this AuKing Mini Projector as part of your setup. It’s already well-priced at $99.99 regularly, but Amazon has the top-rated portable projector on sale right now for just $89.99 as of this writing. On top of the discount, you can also apply a coupon that gets you an additional 30% savings at...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Soundpeats Mini Pro review: Lower price for better sound

Bottom line: The Soundpeats Mini Pro are a good example of how doing the important things just about right can go a long way. You may not be able to wear them in every situation, but they'll cover most scenarios well. It's getting easier to save money on what you...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The 8 Most Effective Massage Guns for Soothing Sore Muscles

Massage therapy is a popular way to recover muscles before and after a workout or provide stress relief after a long day of work. Whether you are in need of intense muscle recovery or relaxation, handheld massage guns can be excellent substitutes to a private massage therapist. Though they may...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy