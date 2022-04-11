Pulseroll Mini Massage Gun review

The best massage guns can be a powerful tool in your arsenal of wellness devices. Massage guns can help accelerate your warm-up and recovery phases, while also helping you improve flexibility and range of motion. Dr. Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon recommends using massage guns on areas of the body where there is significant muscle mass, such as the neck, legs, back and shoulders. “Since these are the areas of the body with the most density of muscle, the massage gun can cause local stimulation to drive the cascade of blood flow and associated nutrients to those areas,” he explains. “These are also the areas where muscles are likely to build lactic acid and other byproducts of increasing muscle fatigue.” And by massaging and stimulating blood flow to these areas, Shah says these toxins can be effectively neutralized.

