When and how to repot indoor plants

By Vanessa Nirode
 1 day ago
Just like human and animal babies, your plant children won’t stay small forever. Eventually – if they’re receiving adequate water and light – indoor plants should be repotted. The general rule is to repot every 12 to 18 months if possible. Repotting doesn’t always mean a new, larger planter (or pot); sometimes it can simply be a soil refresh. Potting soil has nutrients in it that plants use up as they grow so new soil equals a fresh supply of said nutrients.

Spring, that season of rejuvenation, is the best time to repot. Most plants will be coming out of their winter dormant phase when new growth often slows. Plants notice the days getting longer and will often sprout new buds, leaves, and shoots in the spring.

The only tool you really need for the task of repotting indoor plants is a small trowel or shovel - though, you can also just use your hands to get the full dirt under your fingernails experience.

When to repot indoor plants

The most obvious sign that a plant needs to be repotted are roots growing through the drainage holes at the bottom of the planter or roots pushing a plant upward (you can see the beginning of the roots at the base of the plant). Both mean that your plant child has outgrown their accommodations. When selecting a new pot or planter, choose a size that is one to two inches larger in diameter than the old one.

I’ve always been partial to clay or terracotta pots but there are all kinds of plastic and ceramic ones available also. The clay variety absorbs excess moisture in the soil which means you may have to water more frequently than you would with a plastic or ceramic planter . I’m also a big believer in a drainage hole or holes. That’s why there are matching clay saucers available: to place under the pot to catch any excess water. You can also use a plain old plate. I often buy inexpensive plates with floral patterns at thrift stores for the purpose of using them as saucers under my plant pots.

Another indication that you may need to repot is if your plant grows at a slower rate or not at all. Look for yellowing leaves as well as the loss of leaves. Make sure though that these are not a result of something else like over or under watering or insufficient sunlight as repotting a stressed plant could make it even more disgruntled.

How do you know if you’re over or under watering? The simplest way is to check the soil; if it's soggy or brittlely dry then your plant’s unhappiness is very likely due to watering issues . If there is a rotting smell wafting from your plant, it’s a good bet its roots are waterlogged. Also, if you notice fungal growth on the soil or plant itself, overwatering is the culprit.

Other indications it's time to repot include:

  1. A top-heavy plant or a plant whose above “ground” space takes up more than three times the pot size is crying out for bigger digs.
  2. White salt stains or mineral build-up on the outside of your pot means the time to replace the soil is nigh.

How to repot an indoor plant

  1. First, remove the plant gently from its current home. Pull slowly and carefully from the base of the plant so as not to accidentally break any roots.
  2. You may need to tap on the bottom or sides of the planter to help dislodge it. If your plant has been confined to a too-small pot for a long while, the roots will be bound and shaped by the edges of the pot.
  3. Unbind and loosen the roots if needed. Shake the old soil from the roots and untwine densely compacted ones if possible.
  4. Next, dump out any old, used soil remaining in the original pot.
  5. Add a layer, a few inches deep, of new potting soil and pack down to remove any air pockets.

Different plants prefer different soil mixtures. Cacti and other succulents in particular will fare better with a potting soil specific to them:

For most other indoor plants an all-around indoor potting soil will be sufficient:

Organic potting soil contains things like worm castings, bat guano, compost (like bark), and/or manures as opposed to chemicals or pesticides found in non-organic mixtures. Soils high in organic matter tend to encourage more robust plant growth.

Next, place the plant in the center of the pot and fill the space around it with more potting soil. Pack the soil down with your hands. The top of the plant's root system and surrounding soil should be at least an inch or two lower than the top edge of the pot.

After you’ve snuggly set up your plant in its new pot or planter, water thoroughly. Whenever I complete a repotting, I think of roots stretching and spreading out in relief, a feeling I imagine is similar to that of moving from coach to first-class on an airplane. But much, much less expensive.

#Indoor Plants#Plant#Pesticides#Thrift Store#Compost#Gardenbasix
Gin Lee

Seeding potatoes to plant

Seeding potatoes to plant /Gin Lee / Photo Collage Maker. Potatoes are a staple food in my home. Every year I plant a few potato seeds, but this year I have seeded and planted potatoes differently. I used my refrigerator for seeding and it worked out well.
Family Handyman

How and When to Prune Lilacs

Lilacs are popular shrubs for their fragrant colorful blooms. Many gardeners wonder exactly how and when to prune lilacs. Ken Kuhnen of Machesney Park, Illinois, wrote in, asking, “My lilac tree is beautifully shaped, but I need it to be smaller. Where do I start?”. When to Prune Lilacs.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
