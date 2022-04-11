ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

WTF California: Violent Weekend in California Capped With Antioch Monday Morning Shooting

By ECT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of WTF California, we highlight the many shootings around the state from Oakland to San Jose to San Joaquin to LA...

Dan B
1d ago

States and cities with the most gun control have the most gun violence. Criminals do not abide by laws. This creates more violent crimes endangering us all. Better having a gun on your hip than a cop on the phone. Protect yourself, your family, and your community.

KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

15-Year-Old Antioch Girl Dies Of Gunshot Wounds In Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old girl, wounded in a Saturday evening shooting in Oakland, has died of her injuries becoming the city’s 34th homicide of the year. The grim news was confirmed by the Oakland Police Officers Association on Monday morning. “The tragedy of a 15-year-old girl’s life being extinguished in Oakland epitomizes the violence our city’s residents and police officers see daily,” said OPOA President Barry Donelan in a news release. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of 68th Ave on Saturday at 7:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

'Criminal tourism' apparently plaguing well-off Northern California towns

Hillsborough, California — This quiet town has seen an increase in burglaries over the past four months and, reports CBS San Francisco, police say a specific group could be responsible. Many of the sophisticated burglary crews are coming from South America for "criminal tourism" and targeting wealthy communities, according...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA

