ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Olivier awards toasted theatre’s winning can-do spirit through the pandemic

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2TdA_0f5iWvYZ00

It began with the host Jason Manford joking about the danger of awards ceremony slaps but the Oscars of the theatre industry held few shocks or hard edges. Instead there was plenty of warm feeling about the resilience and can-do spirit shown through the pandemic lockdowns. A surge of pent-up energy was palpable in the room after a three-year hiatus since the last in-person ceremony but the awards themselves felt safe in their focus on big splashy revivals and well-loved adapted stories.

Rebecca Frecknall’s darkly reworked juggernaut, Cabaret, deserved its seven wins , as did Lola Chakrabarti’s Life of Pi for its sensational puppetry (it claimed five awards). But the habit of finding one or two big winners felt oddly tunnel-visioned this year when it might have been the perfect opportunity to spread the love and recognition more widely.

Cabaret’s two big celebrity turns by Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley were charismatic but predictable winners and it is a shame that strong contenders in less perfectly formed shows went unrecognised, such as Arinzé Kene’s kinetic performance in Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical (the show took home a gong for best original score or new orchestration instead).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHNq9_0f5iWvYZ00
Liz Carr, winner of best actress in a supporting role for The Normal Heart. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

The winning “new” shows felt like revivals in concept too: Life of Pi has had a lucrative former life as a bestselling book and a Hollywood film. Back to the Future , which won for best new musical, is based on Robert Zemeckis’s 1985 box-office smash movie. Both could be called comfort theatre for their warm, fuzzy familiarity and striking aesthetics. Back to the Future, particularly, seems to be part of an emerging crop of adaptations from films which seem designed to drag in a generation of nostalgic 40- and 50-somethings ( Moulin Rouge , which won best costume design, is among them).

It was gratifying to see edgier play revivals rewarded, from the National Theatre’s The Normal Heart , for which Liz Carr won best supporting actress, to Nick Payne’s Constellations , which was daringly re-worked by Michael Longhurst to feature four pairs of casts this time around (including best actress winner Sheila Atim). A highlight came in the best entertainment or comedy win for Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) . Hit by Covid regulations and then cut short, this was a plucky David of a production against the Goliath of West End attractions and it did not gather the audiences it deserved. Writer and co-director, Isobel McArthur, collected the award and reminded us that this witty, karaoke-infused show began at Glasgow’s Tron. Producer David Pugh took a risk in bringing a former fringe show to a major West End venue and it proved to be one of the most original comedies of the year.

There was no equivalent to the Oscar slap but a metaphorical sucker punch came in the “best supporting actor” category. The prize was collected by the seven actors (not all male) behind the Royal Bengal tiger, a majestic puppet full of character and drama, in Life of Pi. The puppeteers called it a landmark moment which “opens the door for more puppets in central roles of theatre”, but by this rationale, should the puppeteers behind War Horse’s Joey have won an acting gong too – and what about the talking car in Back to the Future? Shouldn’t a prerequisite for “best actor” be one human heartbeat rather than seven? The victory is, at best, an argument for creating a new category for puppeteers given the very welcome rise of high-quality puppetry in the West End.

  • This article was amended on 12 April. The original stated that Get Up Stand Up! won an award for best sound design. It won for best original score or new orchestrations. Cabaret won best sound design.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Sheila Atim
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Jason Manford
Collider

‘7 Days’ Review: The Spirit Award-Winning Romantic Quarantine Comedy Makes the Most of Its Charming Sensibilities

The first thing you should know about 7 Days is that, yes, it is yet another romantic comedy about the first days when the public became aware of COVID and entered into the uncertainty of lockdown. After more than two years of living this in reality, such a premise carries with it a whole lot of baggage and previous attempts at tackling such material have been met with generally mixed results. Be it in the gimmicky Locked Down or the more serious Together, these films have ranged from being hollow to passable without leaving much of an impression. This makes it all the more of a delight to see how 7 Days is able to largely succeed where others before it have failed at making the most of their initial premise. This is because director Roshan Sethi, in a strong debut film, works within the confines of the story without being defined by them. Even as it eventually loses steam on the way towards a rushed conclusion, the film’s prevailing charm and characters shine through such struggles.
MOVIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley's Cabaret wins big at 2022 Olivier Awards

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley's 'Cabaret' was the big winner at the 2022 Olivier Awards, earning seven prizes. The iconic theatre show was revived at the West End’s Playhouse Theatre, with the 'Fantastic Beasts' star and the 'War and Peace' actress starring as The Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively.
MOVIES
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Pandemic#Academy Awards#The Theatre#Celebrity#Performing#Musical Theater#Cabaret
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I gave up marijuana after a lifetime of smoking – and began to dream again’

Jodie Sharp’s weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident – and her life was transformed. Jodie Sharp’s days were all broken up the same way. “I smoked to go to work, smoked to do the washing-up, smoked for chill time.” Smoking marijuana “was a totally regular habit and every time I did it, I was smoking in exactly the same way, getting the same experience all over again.”
ACCIDENTS
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy