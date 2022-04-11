Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheboygan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Sheboygan River At Sheboygan affecting Sheboygan County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sheboygan River At Sheboygan. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water nears a Road in Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan. There is localized flooding of River Park in Sheboygan Falls and Esslingen Park in Sheboygan. Water covers docks and piers in the Sheboygan area. River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 1 pm Location stage stage stage/time Mon Tue Wed Thu Sheboygan 8.0 6.0 8.42 9 am 3/20 7.9 7.4 7.2 7.1 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Sheboygan 9.03 6 pm 3/19 2.96 8.50 1 pm 3/20

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO