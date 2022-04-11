Johnny Depp defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard begins Monday in Fairfax County

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.

