Fairfax County, VA

Johnny Depp defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard begins Monday in Fairfax County

By Katie Barlow
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard begins Monday in Fairfax County. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million dollars in damages for defamation related to an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in December 2018 about being a survivor of domestic...

www.ktvu.com

People

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
Page Six

Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
wonderwall.com

Amber Heard says she's still paying the price for 'speaking out against men in power' ahead of $50M libel trial with ex Johnny Depp, plus more news

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Takes Aim At Amber Heard’s Believability In Opening Statement, But Her Team Has Their Own Take

Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s shared history, a series of ongoing legal proceedings have marked the dissolution of the couple’s marriage and personal relationship. With the most recent defamation suit starting just yesterday through jury selection proceedings, opening arguments have now commenced in the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp’s legal team has taken aim at Heard’s believability in the matter, while the Aquaman star’s legal team has their own take on the matter.
