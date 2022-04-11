ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

G. Wayne Miller discusses latest book and more

By Brendan Kirby
WPRI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for your next captivating read, “Traces of Mary” is just the novel you’ll want to add to your bookshelf. Described as a one-of-a-kind mix of horror,...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Thomas Agonizes Over Keeping Sheila’s Secret — And Carter Tells Paris to Marry Zende

In her room at the cliff house, Taylor backs away from Ridge’s kiss. She reminds him there are no expectations, the kiss was nice though. If he ever did it again, she might be into it, she teases. Talk turns to Brooke giving him his freedom and letting him go. Taylor tells him they can’t happen until he knows what he wants. “Do you even know if you’re ready to move on?” Ridge is ready to move on from the drama and heartache. Taylor’s encouraged to hear that and laughs that they should leave the drama to the grandkids. She reflects that they’ve been like one big multi-generational family again lately and notes, as they grow closer, that this is a good moment. “I miss this… your company. I never stopped loving you.” Ridge kisses her and they fall back onto the bed. They cuddle and Taylor knows his head is spinning. Ridge thanks her for understanding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Will Eloise Bridgerton Ever Find Love? According to the Books, Here's Who She Marries (SPOILERS)

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 and Julia Quinn's novel To Sir Philip, With Love. Fans of the Netflix show Bridgerton have been enchanted with sarcastic, free-spirited Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) since the first season. Her focus on women's rights and determination to never marry makes her an outlier in her household, but even strong-minded Eloise opens herself to romance during Season 2.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpri Tv#Nexstar Media Group#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
SFGate

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
MOVIES
KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Let's Celebrate!

Premieres Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Watch amazing objects that...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Distractify

Fans Think Penelope Featherington's Great Love Story Will Unfold Like the Books (SPOILERS)

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton and Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton. On Netflix's hit Regency-era show Bridgerton, every character finds love whether they intend to or not. Audiences have watched wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) pine over sweet Bridgerton brother Colin (Luke Newton) for two seasons now. When will Penelope get her well-deserved happy ending?
TV & VIDEOS
WTOL 11

Wayne Trail Elementary unveils a new book vending machine

MAUMEE, Ohio — Wayne Trail Elementary students receive a coin that can be traded in for a book. But it doesn't come freely. "They really have to earn a book," principal Nick Neiderhouse said. "With that, they have to follow our five 'R's.'" Respectful, responsible, ready to learn, resolve...
WAYNE, OH
thecheyennepost.com

Christina Hall announces new show Christina in the Country

Christina Hall is making a new reality television show ‘Christina in the Country’. The ‘Christina on the Coast’ star is working on the new HGTV spin-off - a six episode season - with her new husband Josh Hall at their home in Tennessee. In an Instagram...
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Jonathan Bailey Wants to Lull You to Sleep With His Latest Collaboration

Whether or not you think that Bridgerton's sophomore season held up to its debut outing, even the harshest critics can't deny that Jonathan Bailey's velvety smooth voice and incendiary smolder were some of the show's biggest standouts (corgis aside). Now, through a new collaboration with mindfulness and meditation app Calm, listeners can enlist the actor to lull them to sleep with a special Sleep Story, "Love Letter from an Englishman." It's a very apropos theme for the viscount, of course, but Bailey says that he's a big fan of Calm and that the partnership is something he's very proud of.
CELEBRITIES
aiptcomics

Valiant adult novels coming soon with Blackstone Publishing partnership

Valiant Entertainment has revealed they’ve set up a partnership with Blackstone Publishing to produce adult novels featuring Valiant characters. It’s still early yet, but Shadowman, Eternal Warrior, and Livewire were just three characters that will likely get adult novel adaptations. With book publishing pulling in over $25 billion in 2020, the time is now to get into prose.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

Erin Napier Has Written a Children’s Book

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Erin Napier may be known for her incredible design skills, but now she can add “children’s book author” to her resume. Napier is releasing her first kids’ book on May 24 and, unsurprisingly, it’s all about making an old home new again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy