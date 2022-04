When the Dodgers acquired Craig Kimbrel for AJ Pollock , it led to some second guessing. Mainly due to the fact that both Kimbrel and longtime Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, now with the Braves, will earn about $16M in salary this season. Some fans wondered why the Dodgers didn't just opt to sign Jansen and not trade Pollock. The answer is Jansen didn't want to wait for an offer from the Dodgers and decided to sign the official offer from the Braves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO