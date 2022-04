We’ve seen our fair share of modular designs, both in practice and in theory, and almost all of them have one common goal. Modular systems are primarily intended to allow people to customize the product, whether by expanding its scope or even just rearranging parts. In some cases, that modularity has the beneficial side effect of making it easier to replace broken parts to prolong a product’s lifetime, but the very parts themselves don’t actually have any other purpose beyond being a part of that whole. It would be great for sustainability if you could actually repurpose parts for other products, which is exactly what this circular modular system is trying to propose.

