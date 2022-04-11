Cape Coral works to reduce backlog of building permits in the city

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The city of Cape Coral has created a dedicated task force to tackle a backlog of building permits and speed up the application process.

The group began work on April 9 and will continue working for nine days in a row focusing strictly on reducing the current backlog of building permit applications, according to city officials.

“Reducing the backlog will not only benefit those who currently have a backlogged building permit, it will also significantly decrease the amount of time it will take to process building permit applications received in the future,” a release from the city reads

As the city works to reduce the backlog here’s what you can expect:

No building permit applications will be accepted

All Customer Service functions such as the EnerGov Hotline, Customer Service Permitting Line (QLess) and [email protected] will be unavailable

Permitting Counter inside City Hall will be closed – from 4/11 – 4/15 * *Accepting only emergency Electrical Miscellaneous permits (Panel replacement in the event of power loss)**

(Panel replacement in the event of power loss)** All appointments made for 4/11 – 4/15 will be cancelled and rescheduled for the following week.

All in-process permits, plan reviews, inspections and certificate of occupancy operations will continue:

Inspections can be scheduled via the CSS portal

Certificates of Occupancy – send all requests to: [email protected]

Licensing, Planning and Zoning will not be affected at this time and will remain open.

You can follow along with the city’s progress by clicking here.