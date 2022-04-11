ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral works to reduce backlog of building permits in the city

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGubX_0f5iVoaV00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The city of Cape Coral has created a dedicated task force to tackle a backlog of building permits and speed up the application process.

The group began work on April 9 and will continue working for nine days in a row focusing strictly on reducing the current backlog of building permit applications, according to city officials.

“Reducing the backlog will not only benefit those who currently have a backlogged building permit, it will also significantly decrease the amount of time it will take to process building permit applications received in the future,” a release from the city reads

As the city works to reduce the backlog here’s what you can expect:

  • No building permit applications will be accepted
  • All Customer Service functions such as the EnerGov Hotline, Customer Service Permitting Line (QLess) and [email protected] will be unavailable
  • Permitting Counter inside City Hall will be closed – from 4/11 – 4/15 **Accepting only emergency Electrical Miscellaneous permits (Panel replacement in the event of power loss)**
  • All appointments made for 4/11 – 4/15 will be cancelled and rescheduled for the following week.

All in-process permits, plan reviews, inspections and certificate of occupancy operations will continue:

  • Inspections can be scheduled via the CSS portal
  • Certificates of Occupancy – send all requests to: [email protected]
  • Licensing, Planning and Zoning will not be affected at this time and will remain open.

You can follow along with the city’s progress by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Dump trucks cutting through neighborhoods in NW Cape Coral

Dump trucks are cutting through neighborhoods in Northwest Cape Coral. Those who live there say they cut through NW 29th Terrace from Burnt Store Road. Neighbors say this is a safety concern. No one wants dump trucks barrelling through their neighborhood. But parents here worry for their kids and for...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City planners making predictions, allocating land for Cape Coral’s continued growth

Cape Coral city planners will be focusing on the future, as more and more people move to the area, by pre-planning to make sure money is spent correctly ahead of time. City planners study an area and forecast what that city will look like in a decade or two, allowing leaders to know when and where growth will occur. With that information, they are able to identify what areas may need a shopping center in 10 to 20 years and allocate the land for it now. By doing that, David Farmer, a project manager with Metro Forecasting Models, says cities can maximize their return on investment of taxpayer dollars because they’re making sure to put the right things in the right places and at the right time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Civitas of Cape Coral to provide 96 affordable housing units

Southwest Floridians live in one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, but there’s a limited amount of affordable housing; an upcoming housing project in Cape Coral hopes to increase that amount. Civitas of Cape Coral will bring 96 affordable housing units to Pine Island Road. One- to three-bedroom...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Neighbors annoyed by boat stuck in Cape Coral canal

Crews were working to remove a boat out of a canal that was flipped on its side. And those who live nearby are not happy that the boat has been there. So many might wonder why the owner can’t just come get his flipped boat? Well, that’s because he’s sitting in a jail cell right now, according to Cape Coral police.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#City Hall#Permitting Counter#Electrical Miscellaneous#Css
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral considering parking fees at Yacht Club

You could soon have to pay to park at the Cape Coral Yacht Club. It is an idea proposed for new ways to fund the expensive yacht club renovation project, and the only solution so far proposed. No matter the weather, people still come out to the Cape Coral Yacht...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cycle pub party bikes are returning to downtown Cape Coral

A new way to party on the go has made its way to Cape Coral. “It’s like a party on a bike, and it’s a 16-passenger bike piloted by our staff,” said Kelly LaMagna, co-owner for Cycle Companies Cape Coral.“It’s a great way of bringing new people to visit downtown Cape Coral businesses.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued to build-out San Marco Dreamette

The city issued a permit March 11 for the San Marco Dreamette in San Marco to replace the closed Bold Bean Coffee Roasters at 1905 Hendricks Ave. C.E.M. Builders Inc. of Jacksonville is the contractor for the $35,000 project. Brian and Deanne Roes plan to open the San Marco Dreamette...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral dancing in a new street on Wednesday nights after a push for safety

A plan to keep people safe while dancing in the streets has a Wednesday night tradition in Cape Coral taking place in a new spot. Every Wednesday night, people dance to Dancing in the Streets on Southeast 47th Terrace in front of Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral. Police have moved the dancers to a new place where they can dance without blocking traffic.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Report shows favoritism for Manatee County building permits

BRADENTON, Fla — A new report is revealing favoritism and misconduct in what was the Manatee County Building and Development Services Department. County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court Division of Inspector General found similar issues as an independent law firm did last fall. The county hired Brown Law in Tampa.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Owensboro Times

Building Permits: Mar. 14, 2022

The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Mar. 2 to M. Want to read this story for FREE? Create an OT account and get more free stories every month!. You can read an UNLIMITED number of stories for less than $1 per week by subscribing...
OWENSBORO, KY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field

The owner of a newly opened park for recreational vehicles in western Iowa placed a septic field too close to a lake and has been barred from using it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Zachary Terry, who opened his Sunset at Blue Oasis RV Park near Onawa on April 1, said he […] The post State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy