Spring Into a New Self-Care Routine at B Well Massage and Esthetics
By SOB Creative
stepoutbuffalo.com
2 days ago
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you need a springtime self-care pick me up, you’re in the right place. Located right in the heart of Williamsville, B Well Massage and Esthetics provides the...
March — what a weird month. (No offense, March babies.) Our skin is still suffering the effects of winter weather, but that springtime shift is right there within reach, beckoning to us reveal a more radiant, moisturized, eager-to-be-seen complexion. And beauty brands are clearly hip to those vibes, because this month's launches seem to be all about getting out there and giving your skin lots of love.
Spring has officially sprung, making space for more daylight, warmer days, and—you guessed it—spring cleaning. If you’re like me, you’re revamping your closet and giving the bathroom a solid scrub-down. While our homes are top of mind and get all the TLC when it comes to cleaning, there is another area in our lives that could use a good sprucing up with the change in seasons: our wellness routines. Just like we organize and declutter our space with the transition from winter to spring, we should refresh our well-being rituals.
Your core is at the center of your strength, literally and figuratively. From posture to physical endurance, following a fitness regimen that engages your core is crucial. “Poor posture creates many avoidable chronic physical pains and discomforts caused by slump-asana (slumped pose) . A tall posture is easier to maintain throughout the day when abdominal muscles are strong,” says fitness trainer Samantha Parker, “When the skeletal system is supported, the body is able to be more ergonomically efficient, decreasing chronic low back issues, headaches, even knee and hip discomfort caused by sitting at the desk for long periods of time.” One type of exercise that is great for building core strength is yoga—while you may think you need high intensity workouts to see results, even slower workouts like yoga can work wonders for your body, especially your core.
Author of "You Grow, Gurl!" and plant influencer Christopher Griffin (@PlantKween on Instagram) was always a writer. A lover of school and of learning in general, they initially planned to get their PhD after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2012. "In my mind, I was already preparing myself to write a book, which was a dissertation for my PhD program," they tell POPSUGAR.
With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
Sandal season is fast approaching. There’s no avoiding it: it’s time to prep your feet. There’s a high chance your last pedicure occurred sometime around spring last year, when the impending doom of lockdown was at least marginally brightened by a spell of sunny weather and a good month of sock-free joy. And while above-the-neck pampering sessions are undoubtedly more fun - facials over foot-scrubbing every time – it’s now time to make up for the months of winter neglect and deal with the sad state of your toes before the boots go back in their box.
When you’re stressed, busy and hitting that 3 P.M. wall, it can help to stop, drop, and roll—but not in the fire drill sense. Instead, you might try a quick, easy to do anywhere, workout to get your blood flowing and mood soaring. Exercise has so many benefits and one of those is definitely that it can boost a subpar day, or improve an already good one. Sometimes the light from the sun peaks through your curtains when you wake up and it would be a shame not to slip into yoga pants and do some relaxing yoga poses or Pilates. So, if any of this resonates with you, you’re in luck. In the most recent episode of Good Moves, Pilates instructor Traci Copeland will take you through a calming, relaxing, and rejuvenating yoga workout that you can really do anywhere.
As the reported cases of depression and elevated depressive symptoms makes clear, the COVID-19 pandemic had profound impact on people’s mental health. It also raised awareness of the importance of self-care.
With a majority of people spending more time at home, health and fitness have become a priority. A June 2021 survey found that 80% of Americans are focusing more on their health since the pandemic started, and 73% have said their self-care has shown a notable improvement. As people began to see the value of “me time” and self-care overall as a necessity rather than a luxury, they also began to invest in services that fulfill these needs. The beauty and personal care and health and wellness segments each saw an approximate 20% growth in average order value among shoppers between 2019 and 2020.
Spring has sprung and you may be looking for some simple and smart seasonal updates for your home, wellness and beauty routines. Look no further, lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shares her spring essentials and must-haves!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
Jessica Litman is an organizing expert and the founder and CEO of The Organized Mama, a multimedia brand that offers organization, decorating and DIY strategies for individuals and families to maintain order in their homes and lives.
RBX Active made it our mission to provide the best value, practical, fashionable and inclusive fitness essentials and accessories at a value truly accessible for all. We understand the importance of investing in health and believe in sweating often while wearing clothing that keeps you dry and cool while boosting self-confidence by making you look and feel great.
Most bodybuilders and exercisers have a basic knowledge of anatomy. They know their gluteus maximus from their biceps, which exercises target what muscles, and even dedicate entire training sessions to just a couple of muscle groups. However, with over 600 muscles in the human body, there are some muscles that...
Relaxing rituals. Ashley Tisdale’s skincare routine isn’t just a way for her to get glowing skin, it also helps soothe her anxiety. “Self-care is super important to me and skincare is part of that,” 36-year-old actress said in a Wednesday, March 16, episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. “I’m very open about how I have struggled […]
The preposterous amount of money that Millennials spend on fitness is well-reported (over $125 a month, with some reports suggesting that the generation will spend more in their lifetime on gym memberships, activewear and connected fitness machines than on higher education). That’s saying something, considering how prohibitively expensive college has gotten in America.
People need to feel a basic sense of competence, autonomy, and relatedness for their own well-being. A person's personality traits can influence how likely they are to meet these psychological needs. While being high in extraversion can help, being high in neuroticism can present obstacles to satisfying these core psychological...
Comments / 0