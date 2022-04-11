ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Legal Notice: Opportunity To Object To A Proposed (NON-HFRA) Vegetation Treatment Project

By Submitted
Lassen County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT TO A PROPOSED (NON-HFRA) The Eagle Lake Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has completed the Acer Vegetation Management Project Environmental Assessment (EA). The primary objectives of this project are to 1) create healthy forest conditions that are characterized by more open forested stands dominated by fire-resilient...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: EPA’s ‘Clean Air in Buildings Challenge’ provides air quality guidance

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency issued guidelines Thursday designed “to assist building owners and operators with reducing risks from airborne viruses and other contaminants indoors.”. Those airborne viruses include COVID-19. The guidelines, part of President Biden’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, would also apply to schools. Key actions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Lassen County, CA
Government
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Vallejo, CA
Susanville, CA
Government
Nature.com

Mapping riparian zone macro litter abundance using combination of optical and thermal sensor

A significant increase in the world's population will lead to an increase in consumption and, therefore, an increase in global waste. Various attempts have been made to monitor and map waste, but the proposed approaches are difficult and complicated, and they incur high costs. In this study, to overcome limitations in monitoring and mapping plastic waste, using combined optical and thermal sensors installed on drones is proposed. The study area is the riparian zone, or the zone around the river, where the accumulation of plastic waste at the mouth of the river eventually reaches the sea. The image data obtained were processed using machine learning methods to produce high accuracy and precision. To determine the effectiveness of the proposed method, an accuracy assessment was conducted. The results of this study indicate that the combination of optical and thermal sensors provides the best accuracy compared to using only single optical or thermal image data.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy