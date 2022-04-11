Topeka woman fatally shot on I-70, man arrested

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has released a few more details about a fatal shooting along Interstate 70 Sunday.

Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot while driving west on I-70 around 9 p.m.

Dickinson County Undersheriff Brian Hornaday said there were a total of three people in Baum’s vehicle, including the suspected shooter.

After the shooting, Hornaday said the occupants took control of the vehicle and drove to the Dollar General in Solomon. The store is just off the I-70 exit.

Dickinson County EMS took Baum to Salina Regional Health Center, where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office investigated and arrested Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado. He was booked into the Dickinson County Detection Center on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Hornaday said Baum and Wymore were in a relationship, but he said there is no evidence to suggest this was a domestic violence issue.

Wymore is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office said it will not release any other information about the case at this time.

