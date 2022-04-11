ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz tests positive for Covid-19

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sptQ9_0f5iVOpj00

Hartford, Conn./WTIC - Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement this morning from her chief of staff says Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled rapid self test and is awaiting the results from a PCR test.

The statement goes on to say that contact tracing is underway to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days.

Bysiewicz has canceled all in person events for the week and will isolate and work from home.

In a tweet, the lieutenant governor says she's asymptomatic and feels fine and will follow CDC guidance, adding that those who haven't been vaccinated or boosted yet would be best to do so.

The news comes on the heels of Governor Lamont's announcement last Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and would also work from over for the next several days.

Lamont was noticeably hoarse during a virtual press conference on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Albany County Executive tests positive for COVID-19

Director of Communications Mary Rozak confirms Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have confirmed with my doctor that I’ve contracted COVID-19. While I’m feeling under the weather, I’m thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, because this very well could have been much worse. I am isolating and recovering at home. It’s moments like this that remind us that COVID is still not done with us yet,” says McCoy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Bysiewicz
WTIC News Talk 1080

Brian and Company 3/22/22

Jamie McDonald, Owner of Bears Smokehouse Anthony Grisanti, President, GRZ Energy Inc. Daniela Altimari, Leaving the Courant Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools. Sen Martin Looney, President Pro Tempore
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy