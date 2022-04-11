Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz tests positive for Covid-19

Hartford, Conn./WTIC - Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement this morning from her chief of staff says Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled rapid self test and is awaiting the results from a PCR test.

The statement goes on to say that contact tracing is underway to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days.

Bysiewicz has canceled all in person events for the week and will isolate and work from home.

In a tweet, the lieutenant governor says she's asymptomatic and feels fine and will follow CDC guidance, adding that those who haven't been vaccinated or boosted yet would be best to do so.

The news comes on the heels of Governor Lamont's announcement last Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and would also work from over for the next several days.

Lamont was noticeably hoarse during a virtual press conference on Friday.