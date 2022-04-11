ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Fatima Posts Unprecedented Victories In 30 Annual Quiz Bowl Tournament

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. - An All-Fatima Final in the 30 Annual Junior Quiz Bowl season-ending Tournament at Episcopal School of Acadiana, pitted two tenacious teams from the same school...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Annual Bowling for the Battle strikes out cancer

(ABC 6 News) - The Austin community came together for the annual Bowling for the Battle on Saturday at Echo Lanes. All of the money raised goes toward The Hormel Institute's prostate cancer research. Former Gopher football player and five-time cancer survivor, Casey O'Brien, was the special guest speaker. A...
AUSTIN, MN
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High School earns medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Bryan High’s SkillsUSA Criminal Justice students on their success at the Quiz Bowl competition. The students were tested on academic knowledge in criminal law, criminal procedure, familiarity with current events in criminal justice and expertise of the SkillsUSA Leadership Handbook. SkillsUSA serves students...
BRYAN, TX
KPLC TV

McNeese’s Poullard named Southland softball hitter of the week

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese’s Jil Poullard and Northwestern State’s Sage Hoover are the Southland Conference Softball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Poullard led the Cowgirls to a 5-1 week against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Louisiana Lafayette and Southeastern. The sophomore recorded a 0.467 average at the plate, 1.067 slugging percentage and a 0.609 on base percentage playing at third in all six games. Poullard logged seven hits in her 15 at bats, with four extra base hits, five runs and seven RBI. The Moss Bluff, La., native leads McNeese with a 0.389 batting average and a 0.756 slugging percentage. This award marks the first weekly accolade for Poullard’s career and fourth Hitter of the Week award for the Cowgirls this season. McNeese welcomes Houston to Lake Charles on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Tuesday’s LSU Baseball game vs Lamar postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Lamar baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area. LSU officials will work to schedule a make-up game to be played later this season. LSU’s next game will be on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Tigers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy