Fatima Posts Unprecedented Victories In 30 Annual Quiz Bowl Tournament

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese’s Jil Poullard and Northwestern State’s Sage Hoover are the Southland Conference Softball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Poullard led the Cowgirls to a 5-1 week against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Louisiana Lafayette and Southeastern. The sophomore recorded a 0.467 average at the plate, 1.067 slugging percentage and a 0.609 on base percentage playing at third in all six games. Poullard logged seven hits in her 15 at bats, with four extra base hits, five runs and seven RBI. The Moss Bluff, La., native leads McNeese with a 0.389 batting average and a 0.756 slugging percentage. This award marks the first weekly accolade for Poullard’s career and fourth Hitter of the Week award for the Cowgirls this season. McNeese welcomes Houston to Lake Charles on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO