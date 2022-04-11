ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling on States to Preserve and Expand Veterinary Telemedicine Access to Protect Pets

By Matt Bershadker
Cover picture for the articleEarly in the pandemic, federal and state policymakers issued COVID-19 emergency orders that temporarily waived existing regulations and laws preventing veterinarians from using telemedicine—the process of using technology to deliver care over a distance. Source: Assisi Animal Health/Youtube. Because telemedicine—such as Zoom or FaceTime video calls between veterinarians...

Petition: Demand Chicago Increase Funding for Vulnerable Animals in Shelters

The dog nicknamed Ru, was found in the middle of the harsh Chicago winter. Not only was she starved to half her normal body weight, but she was having difficulties standing up, and was even wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket. She fought hard to survive, going back and forth between her loving foster home and the emergency vet due to countless complications resulting from the horrific abuse and neglect she endured.
Veterinary Telemedicine: Offering Animal Healthcare Online

1. Veterinary teleservices have huge potential of redefining access to care. 2. The audiences with the greatest need are: low-income pet owners; pet owners who live in the rural areas; owners of large pets like horses; cat owners; owners of anxious pets; really any pet owner who has no time to wait for weeks for a veterinary appointment; younger and tech-savvy pet owners. 3. The VCPR laws, initially instituted as defense measures, now act as an obstacle to teleservices, leading to increasing veterinary team workload, and lower access to care. That’s why they must be reformed. 4. Even when the VCPR is established, there are strict limitations on the services that can be risky without a physical examination. 5. Several years of observation of the Ontario experience shows that the reformation of VCPR from physical to virtual hasn’t caused any issues. The same results were seen in human telemedicine. 6. The role of telemedicine in the veterinary industry is to complement traditional in-person services, not to replace them. 7. Implementation of virtual care must include a clear understanding of goals, thorough planning, and education of both veterinary teams and pet owners.
Free Veterinary Care for Pets of Ukrainian Refugees Launched Across 38 European Countries

Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war-struck country with their pets will now have access to free veterinary care in 38 European countries. The new and unprecedented program, Vets for Ukrainian Pets, was launched by the Human Society International (HSI) and other partners. The program will cover the treatment costs of up to five dogs, cats, horses, or other pet animals. It also includes up to 250 euros per animal for acute care, medications, vaccines, microchipping, and medical examinations.
Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
7 questions to ask before trusting a veterinarian with your pet

Finding the perfect pet for your family is one of the happiest times imaginable. With the little bundle of cuteness in your arms, you come home and let the little furry animal loose to play with the toys you've bought and cozy up on the new bed you've arranged. Pet...
Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
Exploring Gitchie Manitou Iowa State Preserve

The Gitchie Manitou State Preserve has quite the history. Gitchie Manitou is home to ancient Native American burial mounds. The area is known for its quartzite, which is estimated to be about 1.6 billion years old. According to Wikipedia, Gitchie Manitou means, "'Great Spirit' in several Algonquian languages. Christian missionaries...
