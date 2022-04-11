E24 | West Roxbury Victorian | Boho Chic

Determining the configuration of furniture in a living room can be tricky. You may be struggling to figure out the perfect spot for your seating, television, bookshelves, desk, you name it, without having to part with any of your beloved pieces. And if you really can't think of another place to station your sofa than in front of the window, that's more than ok! "The wall with the window is sometimes the longest one in a living room, so it’s often a natural place for the sofa," designer Rosanna Bassford says.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO