Paris, TX

Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 11)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Police arrested Travez Ramone Hall, 21, of Paris, in the 300-block of Stone Ave at 10:44 Friday morning on a felony warrant charging him with a sex offender duty to register violation. They transferred Hall to the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police spoke with a victim about fraud...

KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 105.1

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
KEEL Radio

Caddo Corrections Bookings for 4/8/22-4/10/22

The following mugshots are from those booked in to Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of 4/8/22-4/10/22. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to court. Those who have not gone to trial are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Corrections Bookings for...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KLTV

1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2493 near the Brook Hill School in Bullard Saturday afternoon. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that the Bullard Police Department is working the wreck. However, he did confirm that a Bullard PD officer told SCSO Dispatch that one person was dead when he arrived at the scene.
BULLARD, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.At approximately 1:48 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting call at 3200 Jerome St. When officers arrived, they found three people shot.One victim — identified as Carlos Galindo, 36 — was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.One female victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and another male victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of reported hostage situation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is responding to a hostage situation in the Oakland community. According to the CCSO, officials, including SWAT, are on scene on Highway 84, which has been reduced to one lane of traffic, near the Texas State Railroad Depot. Authorities say...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Denison highway

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating the city's first fatal accident of 2022. A man identified as Desmond Deon Craddock was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after midnight Friday as he was walking in the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 at Exit 66 near Spur 503.
DENISON, TX

