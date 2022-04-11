ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Batman’ HBO Max Release Date Confirmed

“The Batman” finally has a streaming release date. While director and co-writer Matt Reeves’ moody reboot is currently lighting up the box office, the film will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, followed by a linear debut on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00pm...

BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's No. 1 Show Is Completely Ridiculous

Although Netflix subscribers have access to a wealth of mind-bending content and award-winning movies and television shows, most are choosing the latest weird series in the streamer's catalog. The meme-inspired Is It Cake? series has taken the top spot on the Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, beating out The Adam Project and Inventing Anna. The show is also at the top of the TV Shows and Kids program charts. Fans of the series have been buzzing about it from the moment it was released on Friday.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy The Flash Actor is Today?

Ezra Miller has been part of big-budget movies as of late. Thanks to his number of big-budget movies, Ezra Miller has successfully established himself as an emerging star in the business. He does not only make it to be part of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, but the DC Extended Universe as well.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
