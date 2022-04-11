ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

A fighter jet made in Fort Worth has impact on the war in Ukraine

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPIlC_0f5iTE4t00

A fighter jet made in Fort Worth is having an impact in the war in Ukraine.

At a cost of around $100 million dollars per fighter jet, Lockheed Martin's F-35 has been a source of controversy in recent years. However, amid the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, many European countries are buying into the program.

Fort Worth Congressman Marc Veasey says today, the very presence of the F-35 in neighboring Poland is having an impact.

Veasey says the F-35 is the future of air defense all around the world.

