ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

KayRod cast is a boring and stiff ManningCast impersonation

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRzDH_0f5iTBQi00

The KayRod cast started with one of the most hollow tricks in television: scripted spontaneity. Before the first pitch was even delivered Sunday, Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez strategically read aloud a mean tweet, in which the tweeter said he would rather dive into a bathtub with a toaster than watch 10 seconds of their special broadcast.

Kay and A-Rod responded with some forced guffaws, and away we went.

The KayRod cast will air on ESPN2 during select “Sunday Night Baseball” games this season, and appropriately, the duo made their debut for Red Sox-Yankees. The execution was not horrible: Rodriguez is significantly more tolerable in this venue than as a traditional analyst. He also, mercifully, is significantly more avoidable. Viewers now must seek him out on select Sunday evenings. His stiff gibberish is no longer forced upon us.

The biggest problem with the KayRod cast centers around its two hosts, Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez. They’re just not as fun or lively as the Manning brothers, whose ManningCast was so well received, it convinced ESPN executives to try the same idea with A-Rod. On Monday nights, it really seemed like we were watching the game alongside Peyton and Eli Manning, with their famous buddies being beamed in via mediocre Zoom connections.

With the KayRod cast, there was no suspension of disbelief. Kay and A-Rod spent the entire evening nestled inside of a small box on the upper-left hand corner of the screen, staring right back at the viewer. David Ortiz was semi-entertaining during his early appearance, while Jeff Passan took a nice shot at Kay’s head size. But most of the time, the telecast consisted of Kay interviewing A-Rod, and A-Rod interviewing their guests.

During the second inning, Kay repeatedly kept peppering A-Rod about his myriad of professional missteps. The tone of the conversation indicated they were getting ready to welcome on Dr. Anthony Bosch.

“I’m done with beating myself up over the mistakes I’ve made in the past,” A-Rod said at one point.

Roger Clemens was also granted the opportunity to address his alleged steroid use, and absence from the Hall of Fame. Kay teed him up with an impassioned defense — “you never failed a drug test” — and the Rocket blasted off from there.

“We did it the right way,” Clemens said. “It’s really, really hard to prove a negative, but we did. We proved it, and when you have people who say stuff about you that isn’t true, and they come at you from different angles, my mom says in the past — I was raised by two string women — my grandma said if you’re gonna be a ditch digger, be the best damn ditch digger you can be.”

There was something remarkable about watching Clemens vociferously push back against the steroid allegations against him on MLB’s signature weekly telecast. It’s a reminder of how much the culture regarding performance-enhancing drugs has shifted. PED users — confirmed or accused — are no longer personas non grata.

Instead, they’re free to star in their own alternative “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast, where they make trite jokes with top Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez about his facial hair. “I’m jealous. I see you’re 21 years old. You have a mustache. I’m in my mid-40s and I still can’t grow one,” A-Rod said to the prized outfielder.

“I don’t know. You might be able to … you might. You can never lose the hope, come on,” Julio Rodriguez responded.

Then A-Rod told him to connect and talk hitting with Edgar Martinez.

The ManningCast worked so well, because Peyton and Eli are normal people whom you can imagine hanging out and casually watching a game with each other — cracking plenty of jokes along the way. The same can’t be said for A-Rod, who is tragically disingenuous.

The KayRod cast will only be as good as its namesakes.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be attending their voluntary offseason program. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first had the report. That said, Silverstein does expect Rodgers to show up for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June. Rodgers also didn’t attend the...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Look: Bubba Watson’s Comment On Tiger Woods Going Viral

Bubba Watson had a great comment about Tiger Woods on Sunday after he finished up his 2022 Masters campaign. Watson was asked about what his favorite part of The Masters has been and he didn’t hesitate when he answered. “Truthfully, it’s the inspiration of Tiger,” Watson said. “Forget score....
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ted Scott reveals what he said to Scottie Scheffler as he four-putted

Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott has revealed the hilarious conversation he shared with his player as the 25-year-old four-putted the final green at Augusta National to win The Masters. Scheffler won the first major of the year by three strokes. It was a truly dominant performance by the sparkling talent...
GOLF
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy