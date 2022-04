Longtime comedy genius Bob Odenkirk is getting ready to wrap up what turned out to be a career role as Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill, aka Gene Takavic) when the sixth season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on April 18. There are a lot of unknowns about some of the characters’ tragic fates in the Breaking Bad prequel’s final season, but any on-screen death wouldn’t be nearly as tragic as what almost befell the series when Odenkirk collapsed on set in July 2021 after a sudden heart attack. The 59-year-old actor, who has wrapped filming for the series, recently spoke about that day, revealing the scary events that transpired and how his co-stars saved his life.

