OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for county residents at weekly vaccination clinics. Following more than a year of holding vaccination clinics in locations throughout the county, the health department is transitioning to include the COVID-19 vaccine as part of weekly vaccine clinics offered at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego. Anyone seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, or other general immunizations, should call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or schedule a COVID-19 vaccine online.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO