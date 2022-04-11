Texas man charged with murdering his 80-year-old grandmother

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Texas man has been charged with capital murder for the death of his 80-year-old grandmother in the Houston area, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct a welfare check on Saturday afternoon after the victim’s daughter could not get in contact with her.

A spokesman for the department said there had been forced entry into the home. The victim was found “with numerous blunt force injuries to her head,” per the KPRC report. She was identified as Juduth Maydwell.

Her grandson, 30-year-old Chad Maydwell was identified as the suspect. He was wanted in another Texas county for allegedly assaulting his own father back in March.

Chad was tracked down Sunday by a Harris County K-9 Unit along with DPS troopers. During his capture, Maydwell allegedly confessed to both the murder and his father’s assault.

Under Texas law, the only two sentencing options for capital murder are life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

