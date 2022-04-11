ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hoth Therapeutics' Novel Cancer Drug Prevented Cell Growth, Induced Cell Death Over 72 hours

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • Through a sponsored scientific research agreement with North Carolina State University, the team used the HT-KIT mRNA frame-shifting approach on mast cell leukemia cells in vitro.
  • The researchers found that KIT protein expression, signaling and function were reduced.
  • Treatment with HT-KIT prevented cancer cell growth and induced cell death over 72 hours.
  • In a humanized mast cell leukemia mouse model, tumor growth and infiltration of other organs were reduced, and tumor cell death increased when HT-KIT induced frameshifted c-KIT mRNA.
  • Hoth has filed several patent applications to protect this IP throughout the world.
  • "Our next round of preclinical studies are underway. We are excited to utilize the results for our planned Pre-IND meeting with the FDA later this year," stated Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth.
  • HT-KIT, a new molecular entity, was designated as an Orphan Drug to treat mastocytosis earlier in 2022.
  • Based on the initial proof-of-concept success, Hoth intends to initially target mast cell neoplasms to develop HT-KIT, a rare, aggressive cancer with a poor prognosis.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are up 111.1% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.

