WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Telsey Dennison is always smiling. She loves “Deal or No Deal” and she’s set to graduate from Salina South High School in May. However, Telsey was born with cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with progressive dysphagia. Her family said she might not make it to her ceremony on May 15, so they threw her an early graduation party.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO