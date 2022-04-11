Teen shot and killed while testing bullet proof vest

Photo: Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was killed after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor.

Two teenagers have been arrested following Sunday’s death of the 16-year-old in Belleview.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a mobile home in the Gateway Homes of Belleview mobile home park around 7 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim, identified as 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broad Jr. was taken to the hospital where he died.

During their investigation, officials determined that another teen, 17, and Broad, were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a body armor style vest.

Detectives in the case discovered one of the teens recorded Snapchat videos of the shooting.

One of the videos shows Broad shooting at one of the other teens who was wearing a "tan plate carrier style vest."

Another video shows the teens taking turns, as Broad was shot five times with a 9 mm handgun.

The alleged shooter told police one of his shots struck Broad in an area not covered by the vest.

The medical examiner said Broad died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The alleged shooter told police the gun belongs to his father who leaves it at home for protection.

Police say the 17-year-old who shot and killed Broad has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

Another teen, also 17, is charged with providing false information to law enforcement.