ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

Teen shot and killed while testing bullet proof vest

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzURu_0f5iQWtm00
Photo: Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was killed after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor.

Two teenagers have been arrested following Sunday’s death of the 16-year-old in Belleview.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a mobile home in the Gateway Homes of Belleview mobile home park around 7 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim, identified as 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broad Jr. was taken to the hospital where he died.

During their investigation, officials determined that another teen, 17, and Broad, were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a body armor style vest.

Detectives in the case discovered one of the teens recorded Snapchat videos of the shooting.

One of the videos shows Broad shooting at one of the other teens who was wearing a "tan plate carrier style vest."

Another video shows the teens taking turns, as Broad was shot five times with a 9 mm handgun.

The alleged shooter told police one of his shots struck Broad in an area not covered by the vest.

The medical examiner said Broad died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The alleged shooter told police the gun belongs to his father who leaves it at home for protection.

Police say the 17-year-old who shot and killed Broad has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

Another teen, also 17, is charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleview, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Belleview, FL
WISH-TV

4 teens shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight Saturday after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Teen goes missing after telling friend she was being followed as surveillance footage shows her walking alone

A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Florida after telling a friend she was being followed, with surveillance footage capturing her walking alone through the area as a search got underway.Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie at around 6.55am on Monday morning.The teenager was speaking to a friend on the phone and said she was being followed.Concerned for her safety, the friend called 911 and gave police Saige’s last known location.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old’s backpack and cellphone, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy