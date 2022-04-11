ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Autism Acceptance Month: How the pandemic has led to local delays in screenings, diagnoses

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUqSp_0f5iQU8K00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April is Autism Acceptance Month, a month dedicated to understanding and empowering people with autism across the world.

Currently, 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the CDC.

Early intervention and screenings play an important role in diagnosing autism in children, but the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges.

“The biggest challenge has been that families haven’t been coming to the office for care. And in particular, primary and preventative care is especially important,” said Dr. Steven Schulz, a Pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health.

During a child’s check-up, doctors preform developmental assessments. Autism screenings are part of these assessments at certain visits. Children are screened for autism at 18 months, and 24 to 30 months.

“That helps open the door to as many services as possible to help that child to thrive throughout their life, and the earlier those interventions can be started, the more chance that they have to be successful and to help that child function as best as possible in life,” Dr. Schulz said.

However, with less kids visiting the doctor during the pandemic, there has been a delay in both autism screenings and diagnoses.

“If some of these conditions aren’t picked up early, kids are missing out on opportunities for speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, other special education interventions through either early intervention if they’re under three, or through the local school district, if they’re three and above,” Dr. Schulz explained.

Susan Hyman is a Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician with URMC and Division Chief and Professor of Pediatrics at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

She says less social interaction among families during the pandemic has also played a role.

“For many families, especially families who did not have older children, they didn’t recognize how different the social communication milestones were emerging and they were not having in-person developmental screening visits with their pediatricians,” Dr. Hyman said. “So there were actually a large number of children who had delays in the family recognition that something was different.”

Now that things are starting to return to some-what ‘normalcy,’ pediatricians say they’re seeing more and more families come in with concerns.

“It is like the floodgates opened that all these children who weren’t screened, who were at home, who weren’t in daycare, who the social communication challenges were not noticed, are coming to attention,” Dr. Hyman said.

Along with delays in screenings, the pandemic also impacted how families and young ones received treatment. Many families, especially those in rural areas, have switched to tele-health.

“For parents who were not connected with the autism world, in the world of intervention, having a child engaged in therapy through a screen like this, is the opposite of what we’re trying to do,” Dr. Hyman said.

She adds the pandemic also made it harder for children with autism who spent more time at home with less social interaction or learning.

“In addition to having a backlog of diagnostic evaluations, the anxiety and the stressors related to COVID and being back in school are really taxing the developmental systems, the behavioral health systems, really all systems that take care of the behavioral and developmental needs of children and youth,” Dr. Hyman said.

With more families at home during COVID, pediatricians are encouraging parents and guardians with young children to watch their social communication skills.

“The big concerns in autism are around social communication. Sometimes that’s not saying words, sometimes it’s not using words in an appropriate social construct and setting,” Dr. Schulz said. “Repetitive behaviors are a big concern and a red flag for it. So, watching fans go round and round, lining up toys over and over again.”

If you do have concerns about your child’s developmental abilities, experts say don’t wait to reach out to your primary care doctor.

“It’s really, really, really, really, really important that families share their concerns with their primary care provider,” Dr. Hyman said. “Their pediatrician or family doctor, their nurse practitioner, is really in the position to do both screening and surveillance, but they have to know what your concerns are.”

Dr. Hyman adds that there is “no shame” in having developmental differences, but it is important you are open and honest with your doctor.

In Monroe County, the early intervention hotline is a good resource for families who have questions. You can contact them at 585-753-5437.

Experts also recommend contacting AutismUp, an autism advocacy organization in Rochester . Their number is (585) 248-9011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify overgrowth of key brain structure in babies who later develop autism

The amygdala is a small structure deep in the brain important for interpreting the social and emotional meaning of sensory input—from recognizing emotion in faces to interpreting fearful images that inform us about potential dangers in our surroundings. Historically the amygdala has been thought to play a prominent role in the difficulties with social behavior that are central to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
News On 6

Teen Mental Health Diagnoses On The Rise Due To Pandemic

New estimates show that one in five adolescents and teens now have a diagnosed mental health disorder. The pandemic has caused that number to jump even higher. In a new survey, more than a quarter of parents say their adolescent has seen a mental health specialist. Dr. Gary Freed, a...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Diagnoses of tuberculosis dropped during COVID-19 pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Autism Action Month: Severe Autism Edition

April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance/Action Month. Although much discourse will celebrate autistic strengths, families with severely autistic children often struggle with significant challenges. There are many things you can do to help these families, including those you know and those you just happen to meet out in the community. April is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Diagnoses#Children And Youth#Developmental Delays#Family Doctor#Cdc#Rochester Regional Health
Psych Centra

Asperger’s Syndrome: What is Ongoing Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

If you’re giving all your energy and support but you still feel invisible to your partner, you may be experiencing ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome. Ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome (OTRS) is a dynamic that can occur between a person with Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and someone without AS who is close to them. This person can be a spouse or a close family relative — like a parent or child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

ADHD looks different in adults: Four signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People,...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy