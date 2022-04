The Utah Jazz earned the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference this season despite a shaky finish to the season where the Jazz lost six of seven games at one point. With those struggles, Vegas is not as high as it once was on Utah to make it out of the Western Conference and win the title. WynnBET Sportsbook currently has the Jazz at +2800 odds to win it all this season.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO