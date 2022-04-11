San Antonio man dies after being swept away by flood waters

A man died after being swept away by floodwaters during the thunderstorms that occurred in San Antonio on Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (Ken Branca)

A man died after being swept away by floodwaters during the thunderstorms that occurred in San Antonio on the night of Sunday, April 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department . The incident took place just after 11:40 p.m in the 12900 block of Country Parkway, near US 281 and Bitters Road, on the city's Northside .

According to SAPD , the man appeared to be homeless and was camping out in a nearby drainage ditch when the storms roared over San Antonio around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A man died after being swept away by floodwaters during the thunderstorms that occurred in San Antonio on Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (Ken Branca)

Officers at the scene launched a police helicopter to help find the man, who was later discovered several miles away near Wurzbach Parkway and Jones Maltsberger Road. SAPD pronounced the man dead on arrival. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

In San Antonio, a strong storm moved from the east across the Northside of San Antonio around 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The thunderstorm produced pea to quarter-sized hail and lightning in the area.

According to the NWS, there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening of Monday, April 11 and across all of Central Texas. Some storms could be strong to severe, the NWS said.

Read more from Priscilla:

- Texas park offers the best views for ancient geology in the state

- Former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes reopens under Santikos Entertainment ownership

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.