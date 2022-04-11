ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

North 11th Street homicide victim identified

fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the homicide on N 11th Street has been identified. 45-year-old Benjamin Brannan...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 2

jrrob
1d ago

Can't even go anywhere in town, IDIOT'S with illegal guns will shoot, just because you're in the area, hopefully the police find who shot this man

Reply
3
Related
KWTX

Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night. Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose that left two people wounded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. “The shooting appears to be a drive-by style shooting,” a police spokesperson said. “At this time, there are two individuals with gun...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Suspect identified in fatal shootings of two children in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Woodway, TX
Woodway, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KFDA

Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening. According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation. 29-year-old Tess...
HAPPY, TX
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Amr
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
abc27 News

Victim identified in Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on PA-147 early Wednesday morning. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office and police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on PA 147 northbound between the beginning of PA – 147) and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township around 4:40 a.m. State […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy