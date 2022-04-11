ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County's COVID-19 cases up 18.2%; Mass. cases rise 16.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 1 day ago

New coronavirus cases leapt in Massachusetts in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.6% as 9,539 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,184 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Massachusetts is sixth in the nation in terms of where the coronavirus was spreading fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 2.1% of the country's population, Massachusetts had 4% of the country's cases in the last week. Throughout the country, 34 states had more cases last week than they did the week before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xYIK_0f5iPfrE00

Worcester County reported 792 cases (up 18.2%) and no deaths last week. A week earlier, it reported 670 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 192,550 cases and 2,567 deaths.

Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis occurred in Suffolk County, with 194 cases per 100,000 per week; Middlesex County, with 170; and Berkshire County, with 162. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases were Middlesex County, with 2,745; Suffolk County, with 1,562; and Norfolk County, with 965. Weekly case counts rose in 11 counties from the previous week. The sharpest increases occurred in Middlesex, Suffolk and Essex counties.

Massachusetts is second nationally in its share of people receiving at least one shot, with 97.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Massachusetts reported administering another 100,394 vaccine doses, including 15,796 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 41,745 vaccine doses, including 13,481 first doses. Massachusetts reported it has administered more than 14.5 million total doses.

In Massachusetts, 28 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 43 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,709,900 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,143 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

Massachusetts' COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 808
  • The week before that: 819
  • Four weeks ago: 712

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,444
  • The week before that: 37,242
  • Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients last week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

