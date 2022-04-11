Angelo State baseball team cools off West Texas A&M in series finale

The No. 7 Angelo State University baseball team avoided a sweep with a 12-6 victory against No. 14 West Texas A&M in Game 4 of a Lone Star Conference series Sunday afternoon at Foster Field.

ASU improved to 28-10 overall and 26-10 in conference. West Texas dropped to 30-8 and 28-8.

The Buffs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a leadoff home run by Ryan Johnson.

ASU answered with a three-run blast by Aaron Walters in the bottom of the first to make it 3-1.

The Rams added three more runs in the first to push their advantage to 6-1.

Tayten Tredaway had an RBI double and Thomas Cain had an RBI single. Tripp Clark scored on an error to finish the scoring in the first.

The Buffs got within 8-6 in the sixth.

Austin Beck had an RBI double for the Rams in the bottom of the sixth and Walters drove in another run on a fielder's choice to make it 10-6 ASU heading to the seventh.

The Rams gave themselves some more breathing room in the eighth.

Koby Kelton had a sacrifice fly and Justin Lee drove in the final run on a fielder's choice.

ASU starter Carson Childers (4-1) earned the win despite giving up 11 hits and six earned runs in six innings. He struck out four and didn't issue any walks.

Jackson Haga worked the final three innings to pick up his second save. He gave up two hits and no runs.

Buffs starter Brennan Berdon (0-1) took the loss for the Buffs after giving up three hits and six runs, five earned, in just one-third of an inning.

West Texas took the series opener 2-0 on Friday. The Buffs swept Saturday's doubleheader 14-11 and 7-3.

ASU will travel to Portales, New Mexico on Thursday, April 14, to open a four-game weekend series against the Greyhounds.

The Rams' next home series will be April 22-24 against Cameron.

Charles Bryce is a journalist covering sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip at cbryce@gannett.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.