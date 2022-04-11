Life Is Shorter Than You Think: 5 Simple Ways to Start Living It Well

A bride’s elaborate entrance to her wedding has gone viral on social media, with viewers applauding the touching moment.In a recent post shared in the Reddit Thread, “Made Me Smile,” a user who goes by the username u/Mint_Perspective shared a video of a wedding, with a caption that reads: “A beautiful entrance for the bride.”Before making her entrance, a partition could be seen at the end of the aisle. Behind the screen, two people created a skit about the bride’s childhood with her mother. The first scene featured a pregnant woman, seen as a silhouette through the screen, walking and...
Comments / 0