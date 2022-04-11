ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Life Is Shorter Than You Think: 5 Simple Ways to Start Living It Well

By 8 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life is short, often much shorter than we mean it to be. How do we live in a way that we know we are doing it well? Maybe we can start with this:. Eat the ice cream, enjoy the...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Amazon
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bride praised for unique wedding entrance: ‘I got goosebumps’

A bride’s elaborate entrance to her wedding has gone viral on social media, with viewers applauding the touching moment.In a recent post shared in the Reddit Thread, “Made Me Smile,” a user who goes by the username u/Mint_Perspective shared a video of a wedding, with a caption that reads: “A beautiful entrance for the bride.”Before making her entrance, a partition could be seen at the end of the aisle. Behind the screen, two people created a skit about the bride’s childhood with her mother. The first scene featured a pregnant woman, seen as a silhouette through the screen, walking and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy